COPA investigating officer involved shooting in Pilsen

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 18, 2024 11:36AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating an officer involved shooting in the city's Pilsen neighborhood.

COPA said the shooting happened near the near 1800-block of South Blue Island Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Details of the shooting are limited. It is unknown if anybody was injured in the shooting.

Chicago police have not released details regarding the circumstances leading to the officer involved shooting.

This marks the second COPA investigation this weekend.

On Friday, a Chicago police officer opened fire in the 1700 block of W. 47th Street during a traffic stop.

The vehicle was wanted in connection to a homicide. No one was hit by gunfire, CPD said.

