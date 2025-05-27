24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Teen boy shot, critically injured on South Side: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 4:50PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Tuesday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The teen was outside in the 8700-block of South Marquette Avenue just before 8:55 a.m., when a black sedan approached, police said.

Someone in the car opened fire, and shot the boy in the head, CPD said.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. There were no other reported injuries, police said.

No one was in custody later Tuesday.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

