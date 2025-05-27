Teen boy shot, critically injured on South Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Tuesday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The teen was outside in the 8700-block of South Marquette Avenue just before 8:55 a.m., when a black sedan approached, police said.

Someone in the car opened fire, and shot the boy in the head, CPD said.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. There were no other reported injuries, police said.

No one was in custody later Tuesday.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.