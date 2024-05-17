WATCH LIVE

Man shot, critically injured outside Wicker Park bar, Chicago police say

Jessica D'Onofrio Image
ByJessica D'Onofrio WLS logo
Friday, May 17, 2024 11:24AM
Man shot, critically injured outside Wicker Park bar: CPD
A Chicago shooting critically injured a man outside Estelle's Café & Lounge on North Avenue in Wicker Park early Friday morning, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot early Friday morning outside a Wicker Park neighborhood bar and café, Chicago fire officials said.

The man was shot twice in the abdomen about 3:50 a.m. in front of Estelle's Café & Lounge, located at 2013 W. North Ave., CFD said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police have part of North Avenue near Milwaukee Avenue closed, while they investigate.

It's a very busy part of the Wicker Park neighborhood.

Crime scene tape surrounded Estelle's and the alley next to it early Friday.

Chicago police did not immediately provide more information about what led up to the shooting, or if it was targeted.

