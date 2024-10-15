Video shows nearby SUV engulfed in flames at time; it is unknown how it caught fire

Chicago man charged in attempted armed robbery of off-duty Cook County deputy that ended in shootout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 32-year-old Chicago man has been charged in the attempted armed robbery of an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's Office correctional deputy over the weekend, Chicago police said Tuesday morning.

Desmond White has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery while armed with a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal.

Police said White was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1900-block of West Ogden Avenue on the Near West Side, after being identified as one of the suspects who, several hours earlier, shot at the 23-year-old victim during an attempted robbery in the 200-block of North Morgan Street.

The correctional deputy returned fire in the incident, hitting White, police said.

CPD previously said no one was injured.

The shooting happened on Sunday around 1:41 a.m. near Lake and Morgan streets in the Fulton Market District, according to Chicago police.

Police said the suspect jumped out of a Ford SUV and tried to rob the correctional deputy at gunpoint. He was not injured in the incident.

Video shows a nearby SUV engulfed in flames at the time. It is unknown how it caught fire.

