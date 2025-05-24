Suburban man charged in deadly bar shooting on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged for a deadly shooting inside "The Levee" bar on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened on December 12th at "The Levee" in the 4000-block of West Fullerton Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 38-year-old man was killed in the shooting, CPD said.

Devin Roldan-Brossett, 21 of Hoffman Estates, was arrested on May 22 in the 10000-block of Balmoral Avenue, police said.

Roldan-Brossett was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one count of issuance of warrant.

No other information regarding to shooting was available.

