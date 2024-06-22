Food delivery driver shot during attempted robbery, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person who shot a food delivery driver during an attempted robbery on the city's West Side.

According to CPD, the 48-year-old male driver was approached at around 8:40 p.m. Friday night in the 1400 block of N. Austin Boulevard.

Police said the driver tried to run from the offender but he was shot in the ankle.

The victim was able to drive himself to West Suburban hospital where he was last listed in fair condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.