Funeral services to begin for fallen CPD Officer Krystal Rivera on Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The funeral services for Chicago police Officer Krystal Rivera, who was shot and killed by friendly fire earlier this month, will begin on Tuesday.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24 at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, located at 6901 W. Belmont Avenue.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at noon 25 at Living Word Christian Center, located at 7600 Roosevelt Road in Forest Park.

Rivera was shot and killed June 5.

Two people are now facing charges in connection to the Rivera's shooting death.

Adrian Rucker, 25, of Freeport faces multiple charges in the deadly shooting incident, including armed violence and having an invalid Firearm Owners Identification card.

Jaylin Arnold, 27, is an alleged drug dealer who investigators said was armed when he encountered Rivera and her partner. Arnold faces several felony charges, including weapons and drug charges along with a warrant violation.

In court, prosecutors said the officers tried to engage with Arnold after they noticed what they thought was a gun with a drum magazine, and Arnold ran, prompting a pursuit near 82nd and Drexel.

The pursuit led the officers to a nearby apartment, where authorities say Arnold had guns and was preparing drugs for sale.

That is where investigators say Rivera and her partner encountered Arnold's co-defendant, Rucker.

Authorities say that's when Rivera's partner lost his footing, and his weapon accidentally discharged, striking Rivera and killing her.