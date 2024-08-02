3 injured, 1 seriously, in Auburn Gresham shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured, one seriously, in a shooting in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 8300-block of South Ashland Avenue just after 1 a.m. when shots were fired, CPD said.

A 40-year-old woman was shot in the head, and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition; a 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Christ in good condition; and a 40-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, with a gunshot wound to his left hand.

No one was in custody later Friday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating what led up to the incident.

