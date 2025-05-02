3 teens injured, 1 seriously, in Near West Side shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenagers were shot Friday afternoon on the Near West Side, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were standing on the sidewalk in the 200-block of South Hoyne Avenue about 2:45 p.m., when an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds in their direction, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the lower back, and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The girl was shot in the leg, and taken to Stroger in good condition.

The younger boy was shot in the leg, and took himself to Stroger, where he is in good condition, police said.

The shooting was near several schools, including Chicago Bulls College Prep.

No one is in custody, and police did not immediately provide any suspect information.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just after 4 p.m., and there was a police presence in the area.

