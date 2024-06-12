Chicago City Council to consider proposal for earlier downtown curfew for minors

The Chicago City Council will consider a proposal from Alderman Brian Hopkins proposal for an earlier curfew for minors downtown.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council is expected to consider an earlier curfew for minors downtown ahead of summer Wednesday.

Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins wants to move the curfew for unaccompanied minors downtown up to 8 p.m. from its current time, 10 p.m.

This comes after a couple out on a date was attacked at the end of May by a group of teens in Streeterville.

Chicago police said a 40-year-old man was hit several times in the head, while his partner had her hair pulled out by a 17-year-old girl.

The woman, who was two months pregnant at the time of the attack, says she lost her baby after the incident.

The teens were arrested and charged with battery.

Hopkins says the curfew change is just one way to help prevent and put a stop to violence.

"It's really hard to defend the idea of say a 14-year-old being out with no supervision, no adults downtown at 10 o'clock at night. What good can come from that?" Hopkins said.

The proposed curfew change comes as there have already been large gatherings of young people in the downtown area as summer begins.

Most Streeterville residents ABC7 spoke with said they are in favor of the earlier curfew.

"There is a lot going on with teens being out in large groups and they're not being any supervision and I think having police being that only supervision, I don't think seems to be working well. I don't think it's being responded well by teens," said Taylor, a local resident.

City Council will officially hear the proposal once the meeting begins at 10 a.m.