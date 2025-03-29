15-year-old boy shot, killed in Little Village ID'd: police, Cook County medical examiner

A Chicago shooting Friday left a 15-year-old boy shot and killed on South Komensky Avenue in Little Village, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 15-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting Friday evening on the city's Southwest Side has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Jerry S. Aquino, and said he lived in the same block where he was fatally shot.

The shooting happened about 5:10 p.m. in the 2800-block of South Komensky Avenue in the city's Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Aquino was on a sidewalk at the location when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown suspect fired a gun at him, police said.

The teen was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

No one is in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

