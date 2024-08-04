Man charged in shooting that wounded 3-year-old boy in West Humboldt Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was arrested regarding a shooting that wounded a toddler on the city's Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at about 10:46 p.m. in the 1100-block of North Kostner Avenue on Thursday.

The boy was with in a car with his mother when a man in a pickup truck started shooting, police said.

The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the left leg, police said.

On Sunday, Chicago police announced that Jose Sanchez of Evanston was arrested on Friday.

The 42-year-old was arrested around 8:43 p.m. in the 4500-block of Cermak Road, according to police.

Sanchez is facing one felony charge for aggravated battery/discharge firearm.

Police said the boy's father was in a dispute with Sanchez before Thursday's shooting.

