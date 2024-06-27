WATCH LIVE

19-year-old man shot, killed on South Side: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 27, 2024 11:01AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 9:15 p.m. in the 700-block of West 93rd Street in the city's Washington Heights neighborhood, CPD said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced deceased, CPD said.

Officials did not immediately identify him.

A witness told police the man was shot at by an unknown suspect, who ran to a vehicle, and drove away in a black sedan.

No one was in custody Thursday morning, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

