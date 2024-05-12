Man dies after Chicago Lawn shooting, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after he was shot on the city's Southwest Side on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 3:16 a.m. in the 6200-block of South Campbell Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

When police responded to the shooting, they found a man around 30 to 40-years-old with two gunshot wounds to the back.

A witness told police the shooters were inside a moving car.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has since been pronounced dead, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.

No one in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.

