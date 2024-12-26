Marine veteran indicted on murder charge in deadly Lincoln Park shooting of Wheaton man

Victim acted 'erratically' before being shot; firearms, map with college campuses circled found in suspect's home, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Marine veteran accused of fatally shooting a suburban man police and witnesses say was acting "erratically" last month on a busy North Side street has now been indicted on a murder charge.

Chicago police said 35-year-old John Conway of Chicago turned himself in earlier this month after police put out a community alert showing surveillance images. The suspect initially went before a judge December 6.

Conway appeared in court again Thursday, where he was formally indicted on a first-degree murder charge. He will remain in custody until his arraignment on January 2.

Conway is a Marine veteran and has no criminal background, but prosecutors said earlier this month disturbing items were found inside his home. The items allegedly included multiple firearms, body armor, night vision goggles and a map of Illinois with college campuses circled.

The shooting happened before 4:30 p.m. on the day before Thanksgiving, near Clark Street and Fullerton Avenue. Police said the victim was acting erratically, harassing people and hitting cars in the area before he was allegedly shot by Conway.

The man later died from his injuries. He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Alexander Nesteruk of Wheaton.

Prosecutors said this video of the alleged gunman prompted numerous people to come forward to identify him. Conway lives close to the scene of the shooting.

In court December 6, it was revealed that police were called and removed Nesteruk from the area earlier in the day, but he returned and confronted Conway. In response, prosecutors say Conway pulled a gun from a holster, pointed it at the victim and fired at point blank range.

Conway's public defender said in court that his client is a Marine who served overseas and was honorably discharged. According to the attorney, Conway also has a valid FOID card and a conceal-carry license. Nevertheless, the judge ruled that he be held in Cook County jail pending trial.

