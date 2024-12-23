Minn. man charged in West Side shooting involving Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Minnesota man has been charged in a weekend shooting involving Chicago police.

Tiresias Young, 45, is facing two counts of first degree attempted murder, police said.

The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5700-block of West North Avenue.

Chicago police said Young allegedly shot a 36-year-old man then tried to shoot two CPD officers.

One officer returned fire, police said. The officers were not hurt.

Police said a person suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now investigating the use of force, and the officers involved will be placed on routine administrative leave.

