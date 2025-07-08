24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police release video of suspects in shooting of woman in Chatham

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 8, 2025 10:44AM
Chicago police have issued an alert about suspects in the shooting of a woman on Eberhart Avenue in Chatham last May.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about suspects in the shooting of a woman in Chatham last May.

Police said the shooting took place at about 1:13 a.m. on May 15 in the 7800-block of South Eberhart Avenue.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was involved in an argument with a group of women and a man walked up and allegedly started to shoot at the victim.

The victim was shot twice in the face and later died at the hospital.

CPD has issued an alert with surveillance video of the suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Violent Crimes Detective Dowling #21004 at (312) 747-8271.

