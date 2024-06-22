$75K in rewards offered after retired CPD officer, explosives technician shot, killed on West Side

Retired CPD police officer and explosives technician Larry Neuman, 73, was killed in a Chicago shooting on the West Side Thursday, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are offering rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting of CPD's longest-serving bomb technician killed in a West Side shooting Thursday.

Now $75,000 total in rewards are being offered for information in 73-year-old Larry Neuman's death.

The rewards are being offered by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, ATF Chicago and FBI Chicago.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTip.com or by calling crime stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP.

The retired Chicago Police Department officer and bomb tech was killed in a shooting Thursday on the city's West Side.

Officer Larry Neuman was CPD's longest-serving bomb technician before he became an explosives specialist for TSA in 2010 after a 28-year career with CPD.

Police said a 73-year-old man was shot multiple times around 1:27 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park. ABC7 was told the shooting may have happened during a robbery attempt.

He was initially taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said, then later pronounced dead.

One of the first African-American bomb techs in the department history. Just a great guy. Ald. Jason Ervin

The victim was identified as former Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman by 28th Ward Ald. Jason Ervin, who was a friend of his. He lived near the shooting scene.

"Larry was all around-he was at the church working, did his work as a police officer right in the community, one of the first African American bomb techs in the department history. Just a great guy," Ervin said.

Neuman protected the West Side for decades, and served as a pastor steps from his family's longtime home near Monroe and Kildare. Police and family friends said Neuman and his wife were working on their lawn when a few men walked up.

"He was at home in the yard and three young men came up. That's what I understand happened; shots were fired and he was hit," pastor Paul Sims said. "His wife had just gone inside. They were out cutting grass together working together and she had just gone inside, so yes, she was right there. She heard the gunshots."

"When I got there I saw the tape, the detectives, the police cars and I knew it had to be true," said friend Johnnie Mae McGee. "It's not right. We deserve better than that, than this in the city of Chicago."

McGee and Neuman had been friends with high school. She spoke of him with the shock of not believing she now has to use the past tense.

"He was my spiritual connection, he was an all-around great guy," she said. "I meant to call him two days ago and I didn't get around to it. Life is a son of a gun."

Neuman started with the Chicago Police Department in 1982 and he retired in 2010, Sims told ABC7. Neuman worked in arson and explosives for the police department, and he was currently working as a bomb appraisal officer for TSA.

"Larry Neuman, a Transportation Security Specialist-Explosives, joined TSA in 2010 and worked at both O'Hare and Midway airports during his career," a TSA spokesperson said in a statement. "In his current position, Larry trained the screening workforce at both airports to detect explosives and other potential threats. We are deeply saddened by his passing and extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

A police-led procession departed Stroger Hospital around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Squad cars and bomb technician pickup trucks guided an ambulance carrying the body of a retired Chicago Police Department trailblazer.

Neuman's body was escorted the short way to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office by some of the people with whom he served for decades.

Officer Neuman had lived on the block where he was shot for roughly half a century, friends told ABC7. Neighbors there appeared visibility rattled.

"As you can imagine everybody is in a bit of shock right now," Ald. Ervin said. "Our prayers are with the family, church members, neighbors, and everyone that's here. This is a tough lost today for the city of Chicago."

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.