Rideshare driver shot by passenger during service in Burnside, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, June 23, 2024 11:04AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was critically injured while on the job on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The driver, a 30-year-old man was providing a ride service in the 900-block of 91st Street in the Burnside neighborhood.

At some point after picking up the passenger, the passenger shot the driver in the back of the neck, according to police.

The car then crashed into a parked vehicle.

The driver was taken to U of C in critical condition.

Police did not provide a description of the shooter.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

At least 13 people have been shot, five fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
