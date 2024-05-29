1 of teens accused in 2022 McKinley Park shooting death of Chicago musician gets 5-year sentence

Sentencing is expected Wednesday for one of the teens accused in a Chicago musician's 2022 murder.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the teens charged in the murder of a Chicago musician in 2022 was sentenced Wednesday, but the victim's relatives wish those accused had been charged as adults.

Ryan Arliskas was 27 years old when he was shot and killed walking to his McKinley Park apartment near 35th Street and Damen Avenue.

Police said three teens, seen on surveillance videos, fatally shot him.

Arliskas was originally from Crystal Lake.

His family gathered outside the Cook County Juvenile Court Wednesday.

"It's not right; it's not right, and my son deserved so much better," his mother Molly Arliskas said.

One of the teens charged pleaded guilty to Arliskas' murder, and was sentenced to five years, or until he turns 21, in juvenile detention.

"In a different county, it would have been a different story. He would have been charged as an adult, if it wouldn't have happened in Cook County. That's what frustrates us," father Adam Arliskas said.

The attorney for the juvenile defendant said the suspect was 14 when this happened.

"He genuinely feels remorse, knows that he did wrong and wants to try to make it right within the system," attorney David Drwencke said.

In court the teen, now 16, told the judge and the victim's family: "It was wrong. I am very remorseful. I apologize for real."

ABC7 Chicago is not identifying the boy because he is a minor.

The parents and aunt of Arliskas read victim impact statements in court. In all, there were five victim impact statements. In them, they shared that Arliskas would champion causes, and was an ally to the disenfranchised.

Throughout his life, he made music and could be seen playing drums.

"We miss him dearly. I feel his spirit here, but he is never coming back. He'll never have a voice. Someone has to be his voice. He would want to see a change in the city of Chicago," mother Molly Arliskas said.

The parents of the boy sentenced Wednesday also addressed the court, apologizing to the Arliskas family.

The judge tearfully ordered the five-year sentence, and urged the boy to use this time to turn his life around.

A second boy was also charged. He's due in juvenile court next month.