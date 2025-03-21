24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman charged in murder on CTA Red Line platform, Chicago police say

ByChristian Piekos and Tre Ward WLS logo
Friday, March 21, 2025 10:11AM
Woman charged in murder on CTA Red Line platform
Chicago police said Tiara Lee-Roberts is charged in the fatal shooting of Kamari McMillen on a CTA Red Line platform.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is now charged with murder for a deadly shooting on a CTA Red Line platform.

Police said 28-year-old Tiara Lee-Roberts got into an argument with the victim at the 69th Street Station Tuesday night.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said pulled out a gun and shot 30-year old Kamari McMillen.

McMillen's family said she was on her way home after a family dinner.

"Mari was like... that was my protector," the victim's sister Rickia King said. "We were just with her..."

RELATED: Woman killed in shooting on South Side CTA Red Line platform, Chicago police say

In mere moments, a family gathering led to a family left with shattered hearts.

"It's something we do every week," King said. "And then she left, and that was it. We walking up to bells... In our minds, she was supposed to be at home in bed somewhere."
Lee-Roberts will be in court Friday for a detention hearing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW