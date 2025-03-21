Woman charged in murder on CTA Red Line platform, Chicago police say

Chicago police said Tiara Lee-Roberts is charged in the fatal shooting of Kamari McMillen on a CTA Red Line platform.

Chicago police said Tiara Lee-Roberts is charged in the fatal shooting of Kamari McMillen on a CTA Red Line platform.

Chicago police said Tiara Lee-Roberts is charged in the fatal shooting of Kamari McMillen on a CTA Red Line platform.

Chicago police said Tiara Lee-Roberts is charged in the fatal shooting of Kamari McMillen on a CTA Red Line platform.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is now charged with murder for a deadly shooting on a CTA Red Line platform.

Police said 28-year-old Tiara Lee-Roberts got into an argument with the victim at the 69th Street Station Tuesday night.

Police said pulled out a gun and shot 30-year old Kamari McMillen.

McMillen's family said she was on her way home after a family dinner.

"Mari was like... that was my protector," the victim's sister Rickia King said. "We were just with her..."

RELATED: Woman killed in shooting on South Side CTA Red Line platform, Chicago police say

In mere moments, a family gathering led to a family left with shattered hearts.

"It's something we do every week," King said. "And then she left, and that was it. We walking up to bells... In our minds, she was supposed to be at home in bed somewhere."

Lee-Roberts will be in court Friday for a detention hearing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood