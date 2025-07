14-year-old teen shot near Parkway Gardens, Chicago police say

A 14-year-old was shot on Tuesday while walking near Parkway Gardens, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was shot on the city's South Side around midnight on Tuesday, according to police.

Chicago police responded to a call of a person shot in the 6400 block of King Drive near Parkway Gardens.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was walking outside when he heard a loud noise and felt pain.

He was shot in the groin area and was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody.

