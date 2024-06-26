Truck driver wounded in shooting on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 69-year-old man was shot while inside of a semi-truck on the West Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 1:10 a.m. in the 4400-block of West Fifth Avenue.

Investigators said two male suspects approached the truck, opened the door and fired multiple shots at the 69-year-old victim before running away.

Police said the victim was hit in the abdomen and leg before being rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police said no one is in custody as the investigation continues.

It's still unclear what was happening in the moments leading up to the shooting or if this was some sort of robbery attempt.

