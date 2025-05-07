Man pleads guilty, sentenced in 2021 Chicago murder of teen athlete, artist

A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder in the Chicago shooting death of Azul de la Garza on South Avers in West Elsdon, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of an 18-year-old artist and athlete on Chicago's Southwest Side in 2021, court records show.

Victor Caballero was sentenced to 32 years in prison. He'll be given credit for 1,260 days already served. He was 16 when he was charged.

Caballero shot and killed Azul de la Garza Sept. 25, 2021, while they were sitting in their vehicle moments after arriving home from shopping with their mother in the 5400-block of South Avers Avenue in West Elsdon.

Azul de la Garza was shot seven times while sitting inside their car last month in West Elsdon after a day spent with their mother.

Chicago police said three suspects were waiting on the corner until their victim arrived home, shooting them several times.

It's believed the suspects ran away, down a nearby alley.

Prosecutors say Caballero had no known connection to De la Garza.

He was identified by witnesses.

De la Garza was one of four siblings and had just graduated from Solorio Academy, where they participated in the high school's wrestling team. They were also an artist who loved to paint and was planning to take a year off to work, even after being admitted to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Their family said they just wanted everyone in the world to be treated with kindness.

