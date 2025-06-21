2 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Near West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman and man were killed and another man was injured in a shooting early Saturday on the city's Near West Side.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road near the Tri-Taylor area, Chicago police said.

Two men, ages 24 and 25, and a 23-year-old woman were on a sidewalk when three armed offenders exited a vehicle and shot at them, police said.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the ankle and took himself to a hospital, where he was initially reported to be in good condition.

The woman and the other man were both shot multiple times, CPD said. They were taken to a hospital by CFD, where they were later pronounced dead. Their identities were not yet known.

The suspects fled the scene in an SUV, police said.

No further information was available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

