Chicago shootings: At least 16 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 16 people have been shot, four fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot to death while standing outside in the Lawndale on Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 10:04 p.m. in the 2800 Block of W. Arthington Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died. Nobody is in custody.

A teenager died from gunshot wounds after being dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital in Marquette Park on Friday night, police said.

Police said the 17-year-old was dropped off by multiple people driving in a black SUV.

A woman was found shot to death on the city's South Side on Saturday, police said.

Police responded to the 7500-block of S. St. Lawrence at about 12:53 a.m. A man and a 37-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds in an alley.

The man was shot in the knee. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

The woman died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was identified as Kandra Hillard of Chicago by the medical examiner.

A man was killed and at least three others were hurt in a shooting on the South Side, police said.

The shooting happened on Saturday at about 4:52 a.m. in the 8200 block of S. Houston Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, they found four shooting victims.

A 20-year-old man has been shot in the neck. He was taken to U of C hospital where he died.

Two other men were shot and taken to area hospitals in serious condition. A woman was shot in the right arm and is expected to be OK.

Two men were shot on Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened at about 3:16 a.m. in the 1900 Block of W. 19th Street, police said.

Police responded to a person shot and found two males which were struck by gunfire.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger in serious condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

