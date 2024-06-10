18-year-old woman dead, family friend in coma after 2 separate Englewood shootings

Two separate Englewood, Chicago shootings this weekend left Trinity Boswell dead and her family friend, Kenziah Petis, in a coma.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trinity Boswell's mother says her only daughter was murdered after an argument turned violent in Englewood over the weekend.

Hours later, their family friend was injured in a separate shooting that happened just a block away. Those two women are part of the weekend violence that one family is fighting to stop.

"All I got is my memories that I'm going to cherish for the rest of my life. They took my baby," said Dirkeisha Acklin Johnson, Trinity's mother.

Dirkeisha shed tears outside of a South Side building where plans are underway to house the group Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change to help areas plagued by ongoing violence.

Dirkeisha Acklin Johnson

"There's a system to this violence. We want to break that system," said ECCSC Executive Director Tyrone Muhammad.

Dirk Acklin is Trinity's grandfather and a community member with ECCSC

"All I see is parents crying," Dirk said.

Now, they're on the other side of that grief.

"If I could bring you back here, I would. And I would trade my life in with no problem for mine," Dirkeisha said.

Trinity, 18, was shot and killed near 72nd and Ada in Englewood early Sunday morning.

Her mother says an argument turned violent during a gathering before shots were fired.

Trinity rushed inside of a parked car to take cover.

"Trinity was going to get in the car, so she's getting in. It's a bullet that came through that window and hit my baby in her head," Dirkeisha said.

Trinity died during a violent weekend that saw at least 44 people shot, eight of them fatally.

Family-friend 22-year-old Kenziah Petis remains in a coma at the hospital after being shot, police say, in an apparent drive-by Sunday night, steps away from where Trinity was murdered.

Dirkeisha Acklin Johnson

Kenziah's mother, hearing the tragic news while with Trinity's family.

"She had to rush out of where she was consoling me and us to go run for her own daughter, 73rd and Ada, one block away," Dirkeisha said. "These monsters are killing our women, our children."

At this time, Area One detectives here have made no arrests in either cases.

