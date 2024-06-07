California man charged with stabbing 71-year-old woman outside Chicago's Union Station due in court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A California man accused in a stabbing outside Union Station goes to court Friday.

As a 71-year old woman continues to recover from a brazen daytime stabbing, the man accused of being the knife-wielding attacker who targeted her is being charged with the crime.

Wilson Barreno, 25, now faces several felonies including attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with the stabbing near Union Station on Wednesday.

Investigators say Arlene Rado was taking her dog Mickey out for an afternoon walk in the 200-block of South Canal Street when a stranger stabbed her with a sharp object. She was stabbed in the back and neck seven times.

The woman's husband said good Samaritans helped his wife after the attack while a bystander chased and cornered the attacker until Chicago police could arrest him.

Rado was listed in critical condition after the attack, but may be released from the hospital soon.

Wilson Barreno is due in court later Friday.

