Day 2 of Sueños Festival delayed due to chance of strong storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the weekend's premier events in Grant Park had a delayed start on Sunday due to the chance of strong storms.
Sueños Festival features more than 25 Latin artists in a two-day event.
On Saturday thousands of festival-goers enjoyed music from Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, Ivan Cornejo, Bizarrap, among other artists.
Due to the chance of strong storms, day 2 of the Festival was delayed on Sunday.
Sueños management team announced the update on X.
Initially doors were set to open at noon, according to the website.
Organizers asked festival-goers to wait before heading to Grant Park until they release a start time.
Delilah, Dani Flow, Alexis y Fido, Bad Gyal, Gabito Ballesteros are the first artists scheduled to take the stage on Sunday.
It's unknown how the delay will affect their performances.
Sunday's headliners are Manuel Turizo, Jowell y Randy, Mora, Maluma and Peso Pluma.
To see the lineup set time, click here.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
