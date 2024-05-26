Day 2 of Sueños Festival delayed due to chance of strong storms

Sueños Festival kicked off in Grant Park on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the weekend's premier events in Grant Park had a delayed start on Sunday due to the chance of strong storms.

Sueños Festival features more than 25 Latin artists in a two-day event.

On Saturday thousands of festival-goers enjoyed music from Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, Ivan Cornejo, Bizarrap, among other artists.

Due to the chance of strong storms, day 2 of the Festival was delayed on Sunday.

Sueños management team announced the update on X.

Initially doors were set to open at noon, according to the website.

Organizers asked festival-goers to wait before heading to Grant Park until they release a start time.

Delilah, Dani Flow, Alexis y Fido, Bad Gyal, Gabito Ballesteros are the first artists scheduled to take the stage on Sunday.

It's unknown how the delay will affect their performances.

Sunday's headliners are Manuel Turizo, Jowell y Randy, Mora, Maluma and Peso Pluma.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

