Chicago weather: Strong storms possible with strong winds, low tornado threat Sunday | LIVE RADAR

Chicago weather: Strong storms possible with strong winds, low tornado threat Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two rounds of showers and storms are expected to hit the Chicago area on Sunday, ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra said.

Weakening showers and storms are expected to arrive in the late morning, around 11 a.m., and provide clouds for the afternoon.

Those clouds could reduce the chance for intense or severe storms on Sunday afternoon and evening, but either round could produce severe weather.

High wind is the biggest threat on Sunday morning, and there will be a higher, but still low, tornado threat in the afternoon. Both rounds of storms could also produce hail.

Non-severe afternoon showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday, but the rest of the week's forecast is quiet.