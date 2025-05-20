Chicago youth leaders join mayor to discuss possible solutions for 'teen takeovers'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago highlighted different youth programs as a committee was set to vote on a controversial curfew to prevent "teen takeovers."

Mayor Brandon Johnson invited youth leaders to speak at city hall on Tuesday.

The initiative was suggested after a violent "takeover" where a tourist and teen were shot in separate incidents in Streeterville.

Chicago's Committee on Public Safety will review the so-called "snap curfew" ordinance.

The ordinance would allow the police superintendent and deputy mayor to call a curfew on the spot if young people become unruly downtown.

Johnson has questioned the constitutionality of the ordinance.

"I started out as a young person, searching for hope, now I work every day to help someone else," Mayor's Youth Commissioner Jaqueza Thomas said. "We want safer neighborhoods, stronger youth, and a better vision for Chicago. It starts with showing up for young people before the streets do."

During a press conference, youth leaders presented their work to support community safety and safe summer activities.

"Maybe we create programs and give them jobs so we can send peacekeepers to those events to keep the violence down," said James Robinson, a youth peacekeeper with Good Kids Maad City.

A final vote on the "snap curfews" could take place as soon as Wednesday.

