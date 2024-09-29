WATCH LIVE

Apple Fest 2024: Eat, shop, taste your way through Lincoln Square

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Sunday, September 29, 2024 1:45PM
Apple Fest returns to Lincoln Square
The fun takes place Saturday, October 5 and Sunday October 6 on Lincoln Avenue, between Lawrence and Sunnyside.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The fall season is in full swing, and so are the festivities.

Now in its 37th year, the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting Apple Fest -- with more apples than ever this year.

Festival goers will be able to eat, shop and taste their way from Lawrence Avenue all the way to Sunnyside.

Unique apple-inspired food and drinks are a big hit at the festival. Local farmers and artisan vendors will also sell goods.

Activities include six featured farms, 18 kid zone vendors, eight beverage vendors, and 23 food vendors that you can dine on all things apple and then some.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday October 6 on Lincoln Avenue, between Lawrence and Sunnyside. A $5 donation is suggested.

