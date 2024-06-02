Outbound lanes of Eisenhower Expy. partially closed after crash in Near West Side, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were partially closed on Sunday after crash on the West Side, Illinois State Police said.

I-290 outbound lanes was closed at Central Avenue due to a crash near Damen Avenue in the Near West Side neighborhood, Illinois State Police said on Sunday morning.

The details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

Officials have not confirmed any injuries or deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.