Pothole causing backups on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Belmont

Road conditions on DuSable Lake Shore Drive are causing traffic backups Thursday morning at Belmont Avenue.

Road conditions on DuSable Lake Shore Drive are causing traffic backups Thursday morning at Belmont Avenue.

Road conditions on DuSable Lake Shore Drive are causing traffic backups Thursday morning at Belmont Avenue.

Road conditions on DuSable Lake Shore Drive are causing traffic backups Thursday morning at Belmont Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Road conditions on DuSable Lake Shore Drive are causing traffic backups Thursday morning.

The backups were taking place in the southbound lanes near Belmont Avenue.

Chopper7 flew above the scene, with at least one large pothole visible and slowing down traffic. There were reports of several cars getting flat tires.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

Crews were doing overnight resurfacing work in the area.