24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Rock Island Metra train crashes into car in Washington Heights, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, December 29, 2024 12:44PM
Metra train crashes into car on South Side, officials confirm
The crash happened on the Rock Island line near 103rd and Vincennes in Washington Heights.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A train crashed into a car on Chicago's South Side on Saturday, Metra officials confirmed.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Rock Island line near 103rd and Vincennes in the city's Washington Heights neighborhood.

Metra said there were passengers on board at the time of the crash.

All passengers were transferred to another train.

There were no reports of injuries, and it appears no one was in the car that was on the tracks.

Photos from the scene show a black sedan with heavy damage to the rear.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW