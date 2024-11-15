Chicago United hosts 56th Bridge Awards Celebration

Chicago United will hold its annual Bridge Awards Celebration, recognizing excellence in corporate diversity, equity and inclusion, on Friday, November 22, 2024. The Bridge Awards brings together Chicago's most influential business executives, small and mid-sized business owners, emerging leaders, and civic leaders to honor exemplary diversity within corporate governance and foster multiracial leadership across the talent pipeline of Corporate America. BMO is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 Bridge Awards Celebration. ABC 7 is a media sponsor of the 56th annual event.