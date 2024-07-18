Chicago residents, faith leaders call on City Council to establish Office of Gun Violence Reduction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, a group of faith leaders and community residents joined together to call on Chicago's mayor to take a new tactic in cracking down on crime.

"For the last year, we've been trying to meet with the mayor to say, 'When is this going to happen? How is it going to happen?'" said Father Michael Pfleger, with St. Sabina Catholic Church.

On Thursday morning, the group called on the City Council to establish an Office of Gun Violence Reduction. Other major cities and the state of Illinois have similar agencies.

"You mean to tell me we cannot get an Office of Gun Violence Reduction? The time is now," said Pastor Ty Fields, with New Landmark Baptist Church.

But Chicago's deputy mayor for community safety, Garien Gatewood, said the People's Plan for Community Safety, launched by Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration back in December, is working.

It involves 19 agencies working together with community-based organizations in troubled neighborhoods to help improve the quality of life.

"Yes, we have seen a reduction in shootings, a reduction in homicides, a reduction in carjackings, robberies, thefts across the board," Gatewood said. "But, it's not enough because there are people still suffering in the city."

Thursday's march, organized by the group Live Free Illinois, brought together pastors and teens who staged a die-in outside of City Hall to make their point.

"I hope we can actually help Chicago because Chicago is a wonderful place, filled with wonderful people," activist Devin Scates said.

So far, the group said some 2,000 residents have signed a petition in support of the anti-violence measure.

Supporters want 1.5% of the city's budget for the new office, as well as centralized accountability and transparency for how and where the money is being spent.

Alderman Desmon Yancy, from the 5th Ward, plans on introducing an ordinance in September to establish the office.

"This can't be our new normal. We can't be burying 8-year-olds from gun violence. We can't be burying mothers protecting their children from gun violence," Yancy said.

Meanwhile, the mayor's Office of Community Safety vows to make neighborhoods safe.

"We're not sitting on our hands. This is why we have public quarterly meetings, so we have accountability with community, not driven by people who don't live in those communities," Gatewood said.

Gatewood said a year in review report from the Mayor's Office of Community Safety, covering their work, partnerships and a breakdown of how money was spent should be released in the next few weeks.

