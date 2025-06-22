Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, Chicago police say

BreakingUS inserts itself into Israel's war with Iran, strikes 3 nuclear sites
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 22, 2025 11:35AM
A 27-year-old woman died after being pulled from the waters of Lake Michigan Saturday near Navy Pier, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after being pulled from the waters of Lake Michigan in downtown.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue near Navy Pier, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old woman was pulled from the water at the location. She later died at a hospital, CPD said.

Her identity was not yet known.

No further information was available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

