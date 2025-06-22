Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, Chicago police say

A 27-year-old woman died after being pulled from the waters of Lake Michigan Saturday near Navy Pier, Chicago police said.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue near Navy Pier, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old woman was pulled from the water at the location. She later died at a hospital, CPD said.

Her identity was not yet known.

No further information was available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

