Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after being pulled from the waters of Lake Michigan in downtown.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue near Navy Pier, Chicago police said.
A 27-year-old woman was pulled from the water at the location. She later died at a hospital, CPD said.
Her identity was not yet known.
No further information was available as Chicago police continue to investigate.
