Flash Flood Warning for Cook, Lake (IN) counties as Beryl remnants move through: LIVE radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Remnants of Tropical Depression Beryl are bringing heavy rain and possible flooding to the Chicago area on Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cook County and Lake County, Indiana until 6:45 p.m. CDT Tuesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Cook and northern Will counties until 1 p.m. CDT Wednesday.

The rain Beryl is expected to bring into the area is the main concern Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

Tropical Depression Beryl remnants could bring Chicago flooding Tuesday night. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cook and Lake (IN) counties.

Chicago is sitting on a tight gradient for accumulated precipitation, but higher amounts are expected to the south and east of the city, Scott said. Some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Scott said the heaviest precipitation should happen late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning south and east of Chicago.

By Wednesday afternoon, remnants of Beryl should leave the Chicago, but some lingering showers and storms are possible.

The storm made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning. At least six people have been killed by fallen trees or by drowning and more than 2 million customers are without power across Texas due to torrential rain and powerful winds.