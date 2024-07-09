WATCH LIVE

Chicago rain causes White Sox game against Twins to be rescheduled to Wednesday doubleheader

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 9, 2024 10:40PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The White Sox game scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday because of rain, the team said.

The game between the Sox and the Minnesota Twins has been rescheduled as rain is forecasted throughout the evening and was anticipated to interrupt the matchup multiple times, part of a weather system that is the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

Tuesday night's game will be made up as part of a straight-up doubleheader Wednesday, the Sox said.

The make-up game will begin at 1:10 p.m., and the second game will begin about 30 to 45 minutes after the end of the first. The parking lots at Guaranteed Rate Field will open at 11:10 a.m. and then gates at 11:40 a.m.

Fans with tickets for tonight's game can attend both games of the doubleheader, the team said.

If you cannot attend the rescheduled game, refunds can be initiated at point of purchase, including tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Stubhub.

