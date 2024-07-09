Beryl update: Death toll rises to 6 in Texas as tropical depression now takes aim at Midwest

HOUSTON -- Beryl is now taking aim at the Midwest Tuesday after tearing across Texas on Monday.

The storm made landfall in the state as a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning.

At least six people have been killed by fallen trees or by drowning and more than 2 million customers are without power across Texas due to torrential rain and powerful winds.

Hurricane Beryl first killed at least seven people in the Windward Islands before skirting south of Jamaica, shutting down communications, stranding tourists and delivering storm surge and flooding rain to the island.

Three people were killed in Montgomery County, Texas, due to falling trees from the storm, according to Chief of Staff for Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough.

One man riding a tractor on a public roadway was killed when a tree fell on him and a couple was killed in a wooded area when a tree fell on them, according to Keough.

The three previously confirmed deaths included two from falling trees and one from drowning.

Beryl dumped nine inches of rain in some areas with winds topping 90 miles per hour, causing widespread damage to businesses and homes.

As floodwaters from Beryl rushed through the streets, crews carried out 47 high water rescues across Harris County, which encompasses Houston, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told reporters.

Tropical Storm Beryl was unleashing heavy rains and powerful winds along the Texas coast.

Street flooding was still significant Monday afternoon, Hidalgo said, and she urged residents to stay home.

In terms of storm surge, Hidalgo said, "Things turned out a little bit better than we expected."

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said at a Monday press briefing that 2.7 million people across the state are still without power and 10 transmission lines are down.

It will take "several days" to restore power, Patrick said, and the priority will be first restoring it in hospitals, nursing homes and the homes of people that depend on respirators or medical devices with failed generators.

Hidalgo said there will be a clearer picture Tuesday on the timeline for power restoration in Harris County.

In Galveston, the mayor warns it could be two weeks before some people get their power back. This, as "feel-like" temperatures in the coming days will approach 100 degrees.

Officials urged members of the public to stay inside and not drive.

Beryl's latest forecast

As of Monday evening, Beryl was designated as a "tropical depression" by officials, due to its sustained winds of 35 mph.

Beryl is moving northeast at 16 mph, continuing to gain speed as it weakens.

Rain from Beryl will hit Indiana Tuesday morning and then move into Detroit Tuesday night.

Jackie Jecmenek, right, talks with city worker Bobby Head as she stands in front of her neighbor's home after Beryl passed, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City, Texas. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Beryl's remnants will then drop heavy rain in Vermont on Wednesday.

The rain will reach Washington, D.C., Wednesday evening and into Philadelphia and New York City overnight into Thursday morning. Flash flooding is possible.

Beryl was the earliest in the season hurricane to make landfall in Texas since Bonnie in 1986.