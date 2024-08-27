Keeping pets safe during Chicago heat wave

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As temperatures soar, veterinarians are putting out the warning to pet owners.

Not only is it too hot for furry friends to be outside for long stretches, but the sun presents significant dangers, as well.

One expert shared some information to keep in mind as the Chicago area navigates triple digit heat indices.

Just one step outside, and the heat hits like a blanket. Dogs can be seen breaking out in a full pant in just seconds.

"A lot of people doesn't realize how lethal or how problematic heat like this can affect our pets," said Dr. Gerardo Hernandez, with Partners Animal Hospital West Loop.

Hernandez said, not only is the pavement too hot, but, even in the grass, hot days are not for high activity, especially around midday and early afternoon.

"Call it anytime between 11 in the morning till 4 p.m., so this is when the sun is the strongest. The temperature is going to be the highest. Please, do not exercise your pet at that time of the day. I think that you know this one of the most common situations where we can see heat stroke," Hernandez said.

Ruby is a 4-year-old pit bull Rottweiler mix, who was visiting for a regular check-up Tuesday. Ruby has urinary incontinence. So, regardless of the temperature, she needs to go out several times a day.

"I still take her out like four times, you know, a day, but short walks, like pee, poop, inside, not around the neighborhood, like outside our front door type thing," Ruby's owner Max Motew said.

Hydration is also key, but dogs don't know that. So, sometimes they need a little incentive.

"Maybe adding a little bit of ice cubes to the water. A lot of large-breed dogs and medium-sized breed dogs like the cubes. They feel like it's crunchy. They feel like they're eating something," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said heat-related illness in pets can range from mild to severe. He said if your pet is vomiting, having diarrhea or is lethargic and unresponsive, it's time to get the vet involved.

And, just like humans, too much sun exposure for dogs can be similarly damaging.

"You know, mild irritation in the skin, to possible superficial infections, all the way to sun-related types of cancers," Hernandez said.