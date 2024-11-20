Chicago weather forecast: Flurries Wednesday night could be followed by snow Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could see its first flurries of the season Wednesday night with potential for snow in the forecast on Thursday.

On Wednesday, there will be some early morning light rain, ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says. Wednesday evening, some flurries and snow showers could leave a dusting of snow, but they are not expected to hamper the evening commute, Butler says.

On Thursday, Butler says there will be periods of snow in the morning through midway before switching to rain.

See the latest AccuWeather report

About an inch or two of slushy, wet snow could potentially accumulate Thursday on grassy areas. There could also be some slush on roadways but it is not expected to be significant due to the warmth of the roads, Butler says. Conditions on Thursday will also be very windy.