Chicago weather: Chance for strong storms in forecast for area Wednesday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Wednesday, June 18, 2025 11:21AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Accuweather Alert is in effect for Wednesday for the chances for strong storms in the forecast.

Meteorologist Tracy Butler says strong storms could move in during the early afternoon and then showers and thunderstorms off and on throughout the afternoon. Butler says the main threats are high winds and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area at a Level 2 risk for severe storms, with some areas in the northwestern part of the area under a Level 1 risk and Northwest Indiana and some far south suburban areas under a Level 3 risk.

Butler says temperatures will be slightly cooler than Tuesday, but humidity remains high.

The area will dry out on Thursday, and temperatures will become very hot, climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s heading into the weekend.

The heat index is expected to be above 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

