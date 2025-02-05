Chicago weather: Freezing rain in forecast for evening commute Wednesday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Freezing rain could create dangerous travel conditions Wednesday, said ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Tracy Butler, issuing an AccuWeather Alert.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Chicago, north and west suburbs. It's in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday for south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

Butler said the worst conditions will be between 6 p.m. and midnight, with some freezing drizzle continuing early Thursday.

Butler said ice accumulations will likely be of less than a tenth of an inch, which could make untreated surfaces slick.

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to be around freezing for much of the day.

Temperatures on Thursday will warm up to about 40, so any ice and sleet accumulation will quickly melt away during the day.

Another storm system Saturday could also bring a wintry mix to much of the area.