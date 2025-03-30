LIVE RADAR | AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms could bring severe weather Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An AccuWeather Alert is in place for the Chicago area on Sunday, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.
The day started off with fog and a light drizzle, this behavior will continue through about 7 a.m.
From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. a few isolated are likely with a few brief downpours, Butler said.
ABC7's AccuWeather team is keeping an eye on the conditions from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Butler said this would be the most likely time frame for strong to severe storms.
The greatest threat of severe storms if mainly across the far southern suburbs and Northwest Indiana.
Most of the Chicago area is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather. Areas farther south, like Kankakee, are under a Level 3 risk, and areas farther north, toward Wisconsin, are under a Level 1 risk.
Temperatures are expected to reach the upper-60s on Sunday.
After the potential storms move out, a rain/snow mix is expected to impact the Monday morning commute as temperatures take a dip.