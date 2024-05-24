Chicago weather: Strong storms possible Friday for start of Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day weekend starts Friday, but the Chicago area will have to navigate

The Chicago area could see some severe weather to begin the Memorial Day weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather Friday.

There will be clear skies to start the day, but strong storms could begin moving into the area around 4 p.m., ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.

The storms could bring large hail and damaging winds in addition to rain and lightning, McGinnis said.

The storms are expected to mostly clear out of the area by 10 p.m.

As for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend, Saturday is expected to be sunny, with some p.m. storms on Sunday and a few afternoon showers on Memorial Day.