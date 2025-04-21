Chicago weather: Tornado Watch for some counties overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a threat of possible severe weather for parts of the Chicago area Sunday night into Monday.

A Tornado Watch has been issued Kankakee, Grundy, LaSalle and Livingston counties until 4 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Rain showers moved through the Chicago area earlier on Easter Sunday.

Some storms were expected for parts of the area beginning Sunday night and into the overnight hours, but were expected to clear out before the Monday morning commute, ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra said.