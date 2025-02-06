Chicago weather: Icy conditions lead to crashes, road closures

The Chicago weather forecast includes freezing rain that is creating icy conditions on roads Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Icy conditions on Chicago area roads have led to several crashes late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The crashes comes as a winter storm brought freezing rain to the area, with a small amount of ice accumulating on untreated surfaces.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the area until 6 a.m.

Illinois State Police responded to several crashes Wednesday night and Thursday morning, including spinouts and slideoffs on the Edens Expressway near Tower Road.

Icy conditions have led to a closure on westbound I-88 between mile markers 91 and 81 in the DeKalb area. The Closure went into place at about 9:22 p.m. after several crashes. The eastbound lanes remain open.

Temperatures on Thursday will warm up to about 40, so any ice and sleet accumulation will quickly melt away during the day. Another storm system Saturday could also bring a wintry mix to much of the area.

The Illinois Tollway and IDOT are warning drivers to be especially careful on bridges, overpasses, and on and off ramps, which are some of the most ice-prone areas.