Storms leaves ComEd outages, damaged homes in north suburbs; quiet, muggy Sunday

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Sunday, June 23, 2024 10:28AM
Homes damaged and trees knocked down in Saturday night storms
Thousands of ComEd customers woke up to power outages on Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 20,000 ComEd customers woke up without power on Sunday morning after strong storms rolled through overnight.

Video from Bristol, Wisconsin near Antioch showed how powerful the storm was as is knocked over a large tree onto a roadway. Crews worked into the morning to clear it.

Some homes in Williams Bay, Wisconsin near Lake Geneva had their windows blown in.

There also appears to be some structural and roof damage to some residences there as well with debris scattered all over.

Video from Wadsworth in Lake County shows the strength of that storm in some areas.

Sunday will not be as hot but is expected to remain warm with high temperatures in the mid-80s. The humidity will drop throughout the day.

Extreme heat is expected to return Tuesday with high temperatures potentially reaching the upper-90s before it turns significantly cooler mid-week.

ComEd has not released a statement regarding the power outages.

To view current outages, click here.

This is a developing story.

